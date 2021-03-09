PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,427 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 1.8% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of PTC worth $50,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

