PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $96.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.80 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $68.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $457.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $476.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $680.26 million, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

PTCT opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.