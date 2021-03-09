PTON Hits Market Cap of $272,449.98 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PTON has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $272,449.98 and $51.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00785508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030628 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.