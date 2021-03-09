Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.30

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 2502730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGZPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

