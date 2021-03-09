Public Mint 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.36 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $14.23 million and $2.36 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

