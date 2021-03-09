Public Securities G. Brookfield Sells 10,000 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. 2,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.