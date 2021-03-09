Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.97

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 22607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

