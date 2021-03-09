pulltherug.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,476.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.11 or 0.00074223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 267.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $378,551.91 and approximately $79,476.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $274.99 or 0.00508824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00069654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00077307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00516182 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

