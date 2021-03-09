Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Up 6%

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 265,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 411,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $447.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,258 shares of company stock worth $279,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $28,518,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 1,009,571 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $6,855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

