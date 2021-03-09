PumaPay (PMA) Hits One Day Volume of $282,084.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $24.79 million and approximately $282,084.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.72 or 0.00776549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

