Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $5,855.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.49 or 0.00497324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00051169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00077758 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00464989 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.