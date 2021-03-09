Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 8,368,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,443,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,560,000 after acquiring an additional 565,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $62,124,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

