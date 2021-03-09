Puxin (NEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Puxin stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Puxin has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

