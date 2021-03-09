Puxin (NEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Puxin stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Puxin has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
About Puxin
