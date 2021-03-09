Pylon Network (PYLNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $991.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $504,006.27 and $991.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.22 or 0.00793118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029999 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

