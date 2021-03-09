Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

