Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

