Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $7.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LH. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of LH opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.06.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

