Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

OVV stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

