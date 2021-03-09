Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.57.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

RS stock opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.59. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $147.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

