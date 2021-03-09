Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

DVN opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

