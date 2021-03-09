Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,136,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,577,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220,290 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

