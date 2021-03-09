Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.