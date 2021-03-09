Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Reduced by KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

ETR stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,571,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.