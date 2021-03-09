Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAND. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.82 million, a P/E ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 222,644 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Land by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Gladstone Land by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

