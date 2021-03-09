Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Premier Financial in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. Premier Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Premier Financial by 106.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

