Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Raised by Cormark (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.27. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$16.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.