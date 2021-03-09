Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Lifted by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

NYSE:TEL opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 290,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 40.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,799,000 after purchasing an additional 189,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

