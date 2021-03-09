Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.37 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $511.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.64. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $550.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

