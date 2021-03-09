QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.28

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.28 and traded as high as $49.63. QAD shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 2,617 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 310.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

