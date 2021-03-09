QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.98

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 1276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $726.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in QCR by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QCR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

