QLC Chain Trading 37.9% Higher This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00494857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00066350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00464897 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

