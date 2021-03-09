Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up approximately 1.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Qorvo by 239.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qorvo by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

Shares of QRVO opened at $171.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

