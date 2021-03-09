QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100,377 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.00 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

