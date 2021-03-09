Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $950-954 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.39 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. 2,168,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

