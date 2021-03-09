Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $950-954 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.39 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. 2,168,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

