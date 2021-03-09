Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.74

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 8452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

NX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $892.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $235,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth about $191,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

