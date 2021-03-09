Quant Reaches Market Cap of $554.59 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Quant has a total market cap of $554.59 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $45.94 or 0.00084708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002086 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.