Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Up 5.1%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 279,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 473,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

The firm has a market cap of $486.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

