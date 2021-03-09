Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Volume Reaches $81,555.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $23.55 million and $81,555.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,153.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.54 or 0.03372891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.69 or 0.00366897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.27 or 0.00988435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00408421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.43 or 0.00346117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00249034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,462,588 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

