Quark Market Cap Hits $2.75 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 43.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $375.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.