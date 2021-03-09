QuarkChain Trading 24.1% Higher This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $105.76 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

