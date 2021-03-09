Qubitica 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

