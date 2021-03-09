Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.83. 13,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

