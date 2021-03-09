Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUTIF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Questor Technology from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Questor Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

