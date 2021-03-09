RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

