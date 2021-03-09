Radix (EXRD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Radix token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $1.50 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.42 or 0.00522490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00076005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00526711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00077099 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

