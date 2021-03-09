RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. RadNet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,690.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $944,850. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.