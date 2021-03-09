RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. RadNet traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 532,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 204,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,625.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $944,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RadNet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

