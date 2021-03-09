Raffi Garabedian Sells 7,348 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. 3,323,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

