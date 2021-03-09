Rajat Taneja Sells 31,750 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,880,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $226.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

