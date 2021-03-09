RAMP (RAMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.19 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 56% higher against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $71.19 million and $10.79 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.00512408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00076221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00512038 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,110,653 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

